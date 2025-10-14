2028 Kentucky Star Explains How It is Easy to Fall in Love With Neyland and Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the more intriguing teams to visit for many reasons. This is why they have many different prospects on campus every weekend, no matter how big or small the game is, but when a team like Arkansas, which has been getting the best of Tennessee every time they pla,y comes to town, so will the prospects that are eye-catching.
The Vols hosted many notable names, including one of the more notable 2028 names on the list. That prospect is Ryan Walls from the state of Kentucky. Walls attends Murray High School in Murray, Kentucky. he holds offers from many schools, with his most notable offer being from Florida State.
He detailed his experience and more in a recent interview with Vols On SI. Here is what he had to say.
Ryan Walls Talks Tennessee Football Visit and More
"My visit to the University of Tennessee was amazing and very exciting. I had a great time, but one thing that shocked me was the culture and how the fans were so electric, and the environment is something special. This visit to the University of Tennessee was an eye-opener for what Tennessee has going on there and a big eye-opener for my recruitment and showing me what the University of Tennessee has to offer," said the 2028 prospect who was on campus Saturday for their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Tennessee Vols coaching staff did communicate with the prospect. There was one coach who really communicated with him the most. He detailed who that coach is in specific.
"I talked to plenty of coaches, including Coach Labidou. We were talking for a good amount of time during the visit. We talked about how the Tennessee football team moves and how he can’t wait until I come back down. I also spoke to Coach Cruse. He was excited to see me, and we spoke about how the game went and how this team would be great for me, and he can’t wait to get me back down here in the spring or for another game."
What type of takeaway did the prospect have following this trip to Knoxville?
"One big takeaway from this visit was how the coaches and staff interacted with the recruits and how the staff and the fans supported us, and the atmosphere at Neyland Stadium was something you will fall in love with quickly."
The Tennessee Volunteers could be a factor moving forward. Walls went more into detail about this when speaking with Vols On SI.
"Tennessee will definitely be in the long run stretch of my recruitment. They will always hold a special place in my recruitment because they are one of the few SEC schools that are recruiting me," said the 2028 prospect with many different offers.