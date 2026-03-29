2028 North Carolina WR Braylon Clark Details 'Great' Visit with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have historical and presently recruited the state of North Carolina consistently, and it has more times than not, paid of huge for the Vols.

The state's No. 1 underclassman was in Knoxville to take a closer look at what Rocky Top has to offer, although this made the third trip overall.

2028 Charlotte Country Day (NC) wide receiver Braylon Clark made it to campus and joined a solid group of visitors for the day, including two of the top receivers in the 2027 cycle. One of which, was newly committed Kesean Bowman.



The 6-foot-3, 188-pound sophomore pass catcher would be a huge piece to the 2028 class. Yes, it is early, but recruiting never stops. In a few months, Clark will be considered a junior and the recruitment will explode.

The last time Clark was on campus was back in the fall for a gameday visit for the contest between the home town Vols and visiting ETSU.



This visit was a bit deeper and it meant a lot to Clark.

"It was great to see them practice because I actually love Tennessee and seeing their practice, they have a really great tempo. They are really efficient with everything they do, so like no wasted time here," Clark describes practice.

Kelsey Pope

Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope during Tennessee football spring practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Kns Ut Spring Fball 10 | Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Yeah, so Coach Pope, he was just showing me his development and film. He was showing me like, even with the negatives that people say about Tennessee (in terms of) the offense. He was just showing me some of the stuff that's not true and just fixing the narrative. Especially with me, because I had a few concerns that I told him about what, and he totally changed the concerns into positives," Clark explained to reporters.

Clalrk has plans to return soon for either another off-season visit, or maybe even a camp.



The amount of love that the North Carolina natives has expressed for the Vols, I anticipate the staff trying to schedule him for another gameday visit.



No shade at the ETSU game but the crowd is much different for games like that in comparison to an in-conference match.



If Clark has the opportunity to see a bigger game in Neyland, it may be enough to firmly put Tennessee in the driver seat.

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