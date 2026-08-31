Tennessee Growing Early Relationship with 2029 Receiver Jordan Peacock

While there is still plenty of time for prospects in the 2029 class to pick a future home, Tennessee is laying an early foundation for a good number of the nation's top prospects.

2029 receiver Jordan Peacock is one of the top players in his class. The Walton (Georgia) prospect is ranked as high as the 26th-overall player in the country and the 4th-ranked receiver.

Tennessee is making an early impact on Peacock, and he recently spoke with Vols On SI as the Vols continue to push for the young star.

Jordan Peacock Talks Tennessee

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peacock visited Knoxville this summer for a football camp, and during the visit, he spoke with receivers coach Kelsey Pope and loved his time in the city.

“The city is great, and the stadium is great. The coaches were watching me. Coach Pope said I have been looking great so far, but I need to keep putting in the work.”

Peacock also enjoys the idea of potentially playing for the Volunteers in Neyland Stadium one day.

“It would be very exciting; 100,000 fans screaming your name would be amazing.”

Even with the many Vols fans showing up week in and week out, Peacock would welcome the electric Neyland environment.

“I like the pressure; I don’t think it would affect me. I just make plays under pressure.”

He will get to experience the Neyland atmosphere later in the season when he comes to town for the LSU game.

Jordan’s brother, Christion, is a three-star quarterback recruit in the 2028 class. He holds offers from the likes of West Virginia, Tulane, South Carolina, and many more. The brothers will also visit West Virginia, Appalachian State, and Tulane this fall.

Peacock was Rivals' freshman All-American last season and so far has had a great start to his sophomore campaign, including two touchdowns in Walton’s opening game and making a spectacular touchdown catch in the Raiders' second game off of a defender's helmet.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.