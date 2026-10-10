2028 Tight End Lucas Cornwell Details Recent Tennessee Visit

Tennessee hosted a load of 2028 prospects over the past weekend. The recruits in attendance got to witness firsthand an SEC game at Neyland Stadium.

Out of the 2028 recruits at the game, Tennessee hosted a few different tight end prospects. This includes Braxton Rein, Jake Payne, Lee Steele, and Lucas Cornwell

Cornwell lives less than 140 miles away from Knoxville in Carthage, Tennessee, playing at Smith County High School.

He loved his visit over the weekend and told me all about it.

Lucas Cornwell Details Visit to Tennessee

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel and Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh speak before the game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tight end coaches at Tennessee spoke with Cornwell over the weekend, and both parties are excited about the future.

“The main thing I talked about with both of the tight end coaches was what my recruitment looks like going forward and blocking in the run game.”

Cornwell also loved the experience of being at Neyland Stadium to witness the Vols take down Auburn.

“It was awesome! By far the best fan base in college football, and it was so loud I could barely hear myself talk.”

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel certainly made quite an impression on Cornwell during his visit as well.

“What stood out to me was honestly just how much Coach Heupel went out of his way to greet all of the recruits pre-game on the field.”

The Vols defeated Auburn 24-14 on Saturday, and Cornwell enjoyed watching the team perform in person.

“They simply went out and handled business. Yes, there were times that they had to make adjustments, but it seemed to work!”

Cornwell has yet to be offered by Tennessee, but the Vols are showing interest. There is also talk between both parties of Cornwell potentially moving over to tackle at the collegiate level, which makes sense given his 6-foot-6 frame. So, don’t be surprised if Cornwell is offered sooner rather than later.

He is currently receiving interest from other schools such as Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Purdue, Boston College, among others, and currently holds offers from schools like Wake Forest, East Carolina, Bowling Green, and others.

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