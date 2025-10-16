2029 In-State Prospect Details Recent Visit with Tennessee Football
Vols on SI recently conducted an interview with a talented freshman prospect that is now beginning to enjoy the fruits of his labor.
2029 Maryville (Tenn.) ATH Gibby Tomberlin has already collected one offer (FAU) and begun taking visits.
The in-state product visited Tennessee for the game against UAB and was quick to take notice of a few things.
"The big thing was watching warm-ups. Watching some of their running backs and safeties with what they're doing to loosen up their hips. I liked some of the drills the running backs were doing pregame, just staying low," Tomberlin described.
An early on-campus relationship for Tomberlin that has blossomed quickly is with offensive analyst Deonte' Cruse (Coach DC). The in-state visitor was around Cruse the most, although a lot of hands were shaken during the day.
The Maryville freshman was able to see Tennessee from a different perspective as a recruit and just soaked in a lot from the day.
"Yeah, it was definitely an exotic environment down there. It's a lot louder when you're close to the field and getting to be right by where the 'Power T' runs out was pretty cool," said the 9th-grader.
"It's definitely cool. I got a lot of work to put in to get to that level, but it was awesome to get to meet all of those guys and build a relationship with them," Tomberlin continued.
As the game began and the day moved forward, the local talent was able to notice a few things during the game.
Position Evals
Running Back-
"At running back, I'd say most of the time they broke tackles at first contact. I mean, I think that's a good sign of coaching."
Defensive Back-
"They wrapped up really well, took them to the ground, and had good coverage as well."
The Vols definitely left a mark with this visitor as there were expectations. The Vols met them right?
"It definitely exceeded my expectations. I didn't think it was going to be as different of an experience as it is a fan, but they definitely treat you really nice as a recruit, and give you a really good experience," Tomberlin said.
The Maryville (Tenn.) student-athlete was able to quickly connect with a fellow visitor, who turned out to be a legacy of a SEC rival.
2028 Holy Innocents Episcopal (Ga.) ATH Brayden Bailey was also on Rocky Top that day. This is the son of former Georgia Bulldog and NFL great, Champ Bailey.
Tomberlin was also able to connect and talk a little ball with a 2027 Tennessee legacy who happens to be committed, JP Peace. Peace is already working on peer recruiting some guys in 2027, one specifically.
Tomberlin is a young man that is wise beyond his years. As a freshman, one of the biggest things he is eager to learn more about is the academics side of things. Thinking ahead at his age is rare, to that degree anyhow.
"I'd definitely like to learn more about what they have to offer as far as education goes, because schooling matters a lot. Then, probably getting to meet some of the players and ask them about their experience at UT is going. Getting a first-persons view on what they think," Tomberlin told Vols on SI.
Special Thanks to Cam Lippert of Maryville Edits for the photo contributions.
