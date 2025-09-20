2029 In-State Athlete Gibby Tomberlin Set to Visit Tennessee Football
Maryville (Tenn.) High School freshman Gibby Tomberlin is slowly gaining some traction on the recruiting front. Obtaining attention during your first year of high school is always a plus and sets up nice moving forward.
"I would say, it's just crazy," Tomberlin said of the early notoriety.
"I wasn't really expecting it, but I'm grateful for the opportunity. Obviously, I've got three years of high school football and training to get better. I've just got to try to focus, keep my head down, and keep working hard."
Tomberlin announced on Wednesday that he would be visiting Rocky Top, today.
The 9th-grade talent will have a short trip ahead this weekend, but that isn't the only thing to go in the favor of Tomberlin.
On Thursday, Tomberlin would announce his first offer.
The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect has the size to pass the eye test for most, and this is a young man who has more than one trainer as Tomberlin plays running back and defensive back, safety to be specific.
In a self-critique setting Tomberlin had this to say about his game.
"I would just say at strong safety, I'm a hard hitter. If I get into open space with anyone, I'm going to lay a lick on them. At running back, just having good vision, knowing where to go," Tomberlin said.
Tomberlin is open to playing either position but does feel that running back comes more naturally.
The freshman standout is also a multi-sport guy, playing football, basketball, and track for his high school.
Switching gears back to the Vols with the pending visit, which would be the first visit to Tennessee for Tomberlin, however, he has been inside Neyland Stadium before.
What's on the list to check for the first-time visitor?
"Meeting all of the coaches, and just really learn about the school to see if that would be a place I'm interested in going when I'm older," Tomberlin explained.
The local talent has been able to evaluate Tennessee in terms of what stands out about the position play on offense and defense, and if it has an appeal.
"Absolutely, I like that Tennessee has a running offense. They've produced some really great running backs over the years, and defensively, they have some of the best corners, which are out right now, but they're definitely a good defensive and offensive school," Tomberlin said.
What would an offer from Tennessee mean to Tomberlin?
"That would be great. It would prove that hard work pays off."
Having the opportunity to play at the next level is the ultimate goal as it has been a vision (dream) for Tomberlin since the age of six, to be in a collegiate stadium playing with fans all over, and as of now, that vision is becoming clearer.
Granted, it is super early in this process, but it's never a bad time to key in on a few things that can make a difference in the recruitment as it unfolds.
"Yeah, I would like to go into engineering. I've always thought that was cool, since I was a kid. It's just learning how to solve problems," Tomberlin detailed.
This 2029 prospect is one to surely keep tabs on, as this is truly just the beginning.
