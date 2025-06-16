Volunteer Country

JP Peace Commits To Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers land the commitment of JP Peace.

Caleb Sisk

University of Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Josh Heupel speaks with members of the media during the Nashville stop for University of Tennessee's 2025 Big Orange Caravan event Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at GEODIS Park.
University of Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Josh Heupel speaks with members of the media during the Nashville stop for University of Tennessee's 2025 Big Orange Caravan event Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at GEODIS Park.
The Tennessee Volunteers made recruiting history as they landed their first class of 2027 commitment on Monday, June 16th. The Volunteers have been gaining traction in the 2026 class, but have yet to pull in class of 2027 commits.

That all changed when the Vols pulled in JP Peace from Knoxville West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Peace is a three-star linebacker according to Rivals. He is a legacy recruit as Peace is the grandson of Phillip Fulmer, a former Tennessee Volunteers head coach who was the coach that led the Vols to their national championship in 1998.

Caleb Sisk
