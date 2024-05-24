865 Live Capsule: Lagonza Hayward
2025 four-star safety Lagonza Hayward (Lyons, Ga.) is visiting the Tennessee Volunteers for their annual "865 Live" event.
Toombs County safety Lagonza Hayward has been a primary target for the Tennessee Volunteers since they offered him at the end of 2023. The talented Georgia native tallied 48 tackles, three for loss, four pass deflections, and three interceptions in his junior season, leading to several national powers pursuing his services.
Hayward made it into Knoxville, Tennessee, for their annual "865 Live" event. He stated that the Vols are giving him the most attention and seem to be No. 1 in the race for his services currently, but he also intends to take all of his official visits before deciding.
Prospect: Lagonza Hayward
Projected Position: STAR / Safety
Vitals: 6-1 and 200 pounds
School: Toombs County High School (Lyons, Ga.)
Frame: Hayward has an advanced frame for someone of his age; he looks something between a linebacker and a safety, with the ability to shift between in college. That likely projects him as either an in-the-box safety or a linebacker at the next level. His natural athleticism will let him go between, but his sturdy lower-half frame has many expecting that he could transition to linebacker once he reaches college.
Athleticism: One of the most impressive downhill tacklers in the 2025 cycle. Hayward closes the distance quickly and uses long, compact strides to eat up distance. He's a major asset in the run game, even as a deep safety, because he closes ground and executes in close areas.
Instincts: A sound, well-taught football player who routinely makes instincutal plays in the run game. Hayward crashes downhill at a quick speed, but he also picks his alley well and knows how to fit his gaps when playing an assignment-sound run scheme. He also has strong coverage play when dropping back into a "Robber" role, where he gets to roam the middle of the field.
Polish: Hayward's polish is an interesting converation, especially considering he may undergo a position change when he reaches the collegiate level. If he switches to the linebacker spot, he has weight to add. If he becomes a safety, he must become more fluid in coverage. However, he plays the in-between role well, which could work in college. There are small changes he would have to make in either regard, but his current progression status suggests he could fill either role well.
Bottom Line: Hayward has been a top priority in the defensive backfield for Tennessee, and upon looking at the tape, you can tell why. He merges two skillsets well and is the type of multiple defender that this coaching staff wants.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.