865 Live Capsule: George MacIntyre
2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since January and made it to their annual "865 Live" event.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre has been Tennessee's centerpiece of the 2025 recruiting class since they identified his talents. He committed to the Vols in January and has been an active peer recruiter, helping raise the standard of talent at the University of Tennessee.
He made it into Knoxville, Tennessee, for the Vols' annual "865 Live" event this weekend. Tennessee got numerous blue-chip prospects on campus for the event, and MacIntyre ensured he was in attendance. We went to the tape to break down the leader of Tennessee's recruiting class.
Prospect: George MacIntyre
Projected Position: Quarterback
Vitals: 6-5.5 and 185 pounds
School: Brentwood Academy (Nashville, Tennessee)
Frame: Similar to Iamaleava, MacIntyre has a long, wiry frame that he can add muscle to throughout the course of his senior season and during his time in college. His long arms allow him to reach arm angles from a vertical standpoint that many others can't. MacIntyre has sustained many hits in his high school career and gotten up to play the next down - he should add weight, but it shouldn't be a big concern in his evaluation.
Athleticism: He's been courted as a Power-5 basketball prospect - this guy can move outside of structure and create plays with his feet. He often runs to extend the play and find an open target downfield but has made several crucial runs throughout his tenure as a starter at Brentwood. MacIntyre profiles as a college plus-athlete who will surprise many people with his long strides and grace, similar to Iamaleava.
Instincts: Football is in MacIntyre's blood. He's been preparing to be a college quarterback for a long time, and it shows up on tape. This is a gamer who wants to win football games and knows what it means to step up in big moments. He still has some more game-management areas to improve, but his understanding of how a football game is played and how to win is impressive.
Polish: One of the more clean throwing motions you'll see from a quarterback of his stature. Bigger quarterbacks tend to get lackadaisical with their release and let their front elbow drift away from their body, leading to inaccuracies and high balls. MacIntyre diligently keeps his elbow tucked and treats each rep as its own. He also has been running a lot of similar quick-game passing concepts to those that Tennessee runs, which should enhance his learning of the system when he enrolls.
Bottom Line: MacIntyre is a blue-chip prospect through and through. He checks the physical, athletic, mental, and character boxes that this coaching staff holds and was always a strong fit. Aside from Iamaleava, this may be Heupel's biggest win on the recruiting trail to date. MacIntyre has the path to becoming an excellent college quarterback and potentially more.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
