Ace Alston Recaps His "Great" Tennessee Game Day Visit
Tennessee had one of the biggest risers in the 2027 class on campus for the Florida vs. Tennessee game. That player is Ace Alston. Alston is a defensive back prospect in the 2027 class from Anderson High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since receiving his offer from Tennessee, Alston has been a top target on the 2027 recruiting board.
Alston caught up with Tennessee on SI for the first time since his offer recap following his visit.
“It was a great visit I loved everything about that visit,” Alston confirmed with Tennessee on SI. “I feel like the defense was playing their butts off and the offense started to wake towards the end of the game but they pulled out the win that’s all that matters.”
The 2027 target got the opportunity to speak with the Tennessee staff on his visit despite there being nearly 100 recruits at the game. “I talked to Coach Nez and Coach Johnson. Their messages were just to soak everything up in the game and really just take a look at the atmosphere and take it all in.”
Although Alston can’t exactly rank where the Vols stand, he does know what range the Vols are in compared to other schools on his lengthy list. “I can’t rank them but they are definitely on the top of my list.”
He is hopeful about coming back for another visit to Rocky Top. “Yes I definitely plan to get back up there it was great and I loved it up there.”
