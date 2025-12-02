NicQuayvion Simmons Announces Tennessee Football Commitment
The Tennessee Volunteers have held out hope of being able to add to their class, as they had 23 commits entering the week, but wanted to add more names to their list as a whole. They have had many different players officially visit them recently, including some of the fast-rising 2026 prospects on the board. One of the players is a Peach State product from Carver High School.
Tennessee Gains a Commitment
That player is NicQuayvion Simmons. Simmons officially visited the Tennessee Volunteers recently, and the Vols hit a huge home run with him, which has led to his decision to commit to Tennessee.
He went into detail when speaking to Vols on SI about his decision.
"I wanted to commit because I love the school campus, all the coaches make you feel like you’re a part of their family, and it’s not far from home," said the talented prospect when speaking to Vols on SI.
He then detailed what the staff had to say when he committed.
"The staff was excited they said they were happy to have me."
Finally, he left a message for the fans.
"Go Vols."
Simmons is an underrated defensive lineman from the state of Georgia who currently plays high school football at Carver. He is someone who was under the radar up until the latter part of this season, and the Vols, along with a few others, began to identify him. He is one of the more underrated prospects in the state and is someone who has really developed into something dangerous.
He has caused some havoc when it comes to being on the defensive line. He has spent some time at both nose tackle and has spent some time as defensive tackle. This is something that shows in his film, as some of the players that he played against stood absolutely no chance. Simmons is a force upfront, and he is someone who can get to the backfield even before you hand the ball off.
You have to imagine that coach Josh Heupel and Rodney Garner are pleased with the addition of Simmons. Some of the teams that they beat out for the talented prospect include the Auburn Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes, and others. His frame seems to be college-ready, and he is someone who could very well become a dangerous player at the next level when given the chance.
Simmons makes this class better from a defensive lineman standpoint, and it would be hard not to consider him a gem as a whole. His commitment adds to a lengthy list of defensive linemen committed to them at this moment, as this was a major point of emphasis for the Vols.
The Vols will look to sign yet another top-10 class on Wednesday, as this will be when majority of their commits sign with them. The ones who sign in the early portion will be with the team ahead of their bowl game for the most part, which also gives them more time to get ready and in the system.