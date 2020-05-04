Analysis: Four Star Smith Gives Vols a High Ceiling Athlete

Jeremy Pruitt and his staff have been the hottest team in the nation on the recruiting trail over the last week, but that doesn't mean they have addressed all their needs. Tennessee played last season with a pair of true freshman offensive tackles that both garnered Freshman All-American honors. By the time the 2021 class arrives on campus, Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright will both be entering their junior seasons, and both could be considering their options to leave early for the NFL Draft. That means the Vols are looking to add some talented tackles in the 2021 class, even if they need some time to develop. Under Pruitt, the Vols have also prized versatility in their players, and the defensive line is a group that will lose multiple players to graduation after the 2020 season. All of this means that Tennessee is recruiting to need and to type with their latest commitment. The Vols secure yet another four-star player, this time it is Colby Smith from Rockingham County High School (Reidsville, NC).

Smith brings an excellent frame for a tackle or 3-4 defensive end at 6’7” and 300 pounds. Smith has outstanding reach with his long arms and excellent reach. His size further contributes to that, and with good technique those long arms can be a major tool for an offensive tackle in pass protection. That height and those long arms can also be taken advantage of by defenders if the tackle isn't technically sound. Tall tackles must constantly be mindful of their pad level, their footwork in pass protection, and their hand punch. A polished tackle with height and long arms can work back in pass protection and keep even elite speed rushers at bay with their hand punch and deep sets. Tall tackles that lean, don't have good footwork, or that don't bring their hands back to punch out again run the risk of letting rushers get under them, pull them down forward, pull their arms, or create holding calls when the tackles start to grab. In the run game, big tackles have to have a good stance, fire out of it low, and stay low as they drive defenders off the ball. Playing too high, as can happen with their size, allows defenders to drive them back or turn them. This will be the challenge for Smith who has an ideal frame, but is raw technically. He flashes some good technique at times on film, but he also shows bad habits of playing too high, leaning, and being a bit grabby. Smith is a good athlete, and he moves pretty well for his size. He gets to the second level on film and does a good job of pancaking linebackers and smaller defenders. As a tackle, Smith has all the physical tools that you could ask for, but he is a very raw talent. This is a recruitment where the Vols value Smith's potential much more than the current product. It is unlikely that Smith plays early, but thanks to Morris and Wright, the Vols don't need him to. Tennessee is betting on Smith's talent and Will Friend's ability to groom and develop offensive linemen to a high level. Tennessee is also a situation that will allow Smith the time to get the technical development he needs, from one of the best position coaches in the nation, before he is asked to play.

Working at defensive end, Smith's height, weight, and that outstanding wingspan are what give him so much upside. Smith has the length to engage offensive linemen at a distance, read the play, and then shows the strength to shed his blocker and pursue the ball carrier. His long arms also make him a problem for linemen with shorter arms, because they allow him to get his hands into their chests first and drive through longer. As he shows on offense, Smith moves well for his size, and shows enough speed to pursue and bring down ball carriers from his defensive end spot. He is quick enough to effectively serve as outside contain on read options and sweeps, forcing the ball back inside. He also shows the habit of playing too high on defense as well that he shows on the offensive side of the ball. That is a habit that will require coaching at the next level and constant attention from the 6’7” athlete to break. Smith shows better speed when running in pursuit than coming out of his stance. Smith is not explosive coming out of his stance, but moves well once he gets up to speed. When he arrives in Knoxville, whether on offense or defense, it is likely that the staff will rework his stance and begin trying to develop more explosion out of it. Smith needs less work to be ready on the defensive line than on offense, but this is Tennessee seeing elite measureables, significant, raw talent, and feeling confident that their coaches can develop it and get the most out of it. Jimmy Brumbaugh has sent multiple players to the NFL over his career, and Smith provides him with a chance to mold an exceptionally talented, but raw, young player into an impact defender.

Colby Smith has earned his four-star ranking for his play, but his potential is also a major part of that ranking. Smith is a young man that, if not well-coached, will struggle to live up to his expectations. That is why the choice to come to Tennessee makes so much sense for Smith, because whichever side of the ball the Vols put him on, he will work with a position coach that has a track record of developing players, teaching solid technique, and getting them to the NFL level. For Smith's part, he seems eager to receive and to accept coaching, another reason the Vols feel confident in taking a gamble on a player that will be a bit of a project before being ready for the SEC. While Smith may be a bit of a gamble, he has an extremely high ceiling. If developed properly, he could be an impact player on either line for three seasons. The improved technique, physical development, and adjusting to a much higher level of competition will take time for Smith, but the Vols feel confident that they are stacking the odds in their favor. Smith is a hard working player that wants to improve and be coached hard, the Vols have the time to let him develop, and they have coaches they are confident can grow him into the impact player his frame and talents give him the ability to be.