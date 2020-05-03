Analysis: Vols Land Hammer in Four Star Brown

Since Jeremy Pruitt took over at Tennessee, he has been trying to mold the Vols into his image for them. The first step that process required was to get much, much bigger across both lines. Pruitt wanted a stout defense that held up against the run, and an offense that could push people around while running the ball between the tackles. Even when Pruitt added new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney for the 2019 season, that determination to be able to run the ball and end games with a power run game showed up consistently. As the team has grown under Pruitt, and as he and his staff have been able to recruit more of their guys, that identify has become more and more clear. One of the only things that Tennessee has had difficulty securing was the big, power running back. After a few recruiting cycles and trying different players in the role, it looks like Pruitt finally has his power back. Today, the Vols landed the commitment of four-star Parkview High School (Lilburn, GA) running back, Cody Brown.

Brown is a 6’0” and 230 pound back that gets north and south. There is so much to say about Brown as a player and what he brings to the field, but ultimately, it comes down to power and determination. Brown has been one of Tennessee's top targets for some time, and the staff has been heavily involved with him because he showed early the ability to be a true power tailback. Cody Brown simply doesn't go down. Whether it is showing excellent balance, spinning off tackles, dragging defenders, throwing them aside, stiff arming them, or running through them, Brown is one of the most difficult running backs in the 2021 class to get on the ground. Brown is a north and south, straight ahead runner. He accelerates into the hole and hits it at full bore. If there isn't a hole, he lowers his shoulder and makes one. Brown is an absolute battering ram of a back. He punishes the defense whenever he carries the ball, delivering the blow to defenders, and nearly always falling forward. Brown's strength and conditioning play major roles in his ability to be a bruising back, as he has the strength and frame to take the pounding, to continue to dish out punishment to the defense, and be in good enough shape to do it all game long. There are multiple facets to Brown's game, but it is defined by his ability to go straight ahead and will himself to positive yardage.

There have been some questions with Brown about top-end speed, but he has been fast enough to consistently break away for long runs in 7A football in Georgia, which is a classification full of elite, SEC talent, his speed should be enough at the next level. Another point to mention is that while some faster defensive backs may be able to catch Brown, catching him and tackling him are two very different things. Brown is fast enough to score on long touchdown runs in the SEC, and while he may not be as fast as fellow 2021 commit Jaylen Wright, he is plenty fast for his 230-pound frame. Brown shows nice, smooth quickness as well. He has good feet and is able to avoid defenders when he wants. Brown shows the quickness to juke defenders entirely, or just enough so they can't hit him squarely. He does this while positioning his feet to accelerate and deliver a blow to the tackler. Brown is very mindful of his feet when he runs, rarely getting tripped up and always placing them smoothly, yet intentionally, in an ideal spot. That kind of footwork points to hours of practice paying off. Brown is also a capable receiver. He has good hands, and while he isn't asked to work downfield much at Parkview, he is a major asset in the screen game, a strength Tennessee is also likely to utilize. A big back like Brown on the edge, where he can get a head of steam up, with blockers in front, and needing to likely only negotiate a smaller defensive back is a situation that favors Brown creating a big play.

The Vols have targeted Brown as a top priority in the 2021 class for some time now. Landing Brown is a massive recruiting win for Tennessee as they continue to recruit Georgia well, but also in landing a key type of player that has eluded the Vols so far. Brown fills a role in the Tennessee offense that has never been settled since Pruitt arrived on campus, and he has some excellent backs to compliment his talents already on the Volunteer roster, as well as two more in the recruiting class in Wright and Elijah Howard. Brown will arrive in Knoxville as one of the crown jewels of the Tennessee recruiting class, with expectations to match, but should be interesting to see how he develops in the Tennessee offense.