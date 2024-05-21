Analyzing What George MacIntyre's Elite 11 Performance Could Mean
2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) accepted an invitation to the Elite 11. What could it mean for him and the Tennessee Volunteers?
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre accepted an invitation to the Elite 11 on Monday evening. The talented signal caller will be Tennessee's first representative at the event since Harrison Bailey in 2020, a major additional bonus for Tennessee's quarterback recruiting under head coach Josh Heupel.
In his two seasons as a full-time starter at Brentwood, MacIntyre threw for 5,570 yards and 44 touchdowns with just 16 interceptions. He ranks as the No. 11 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, and the No. 3 quarterback. It took time for MacIntyre to garner an invitation to the most prestigous event for high school quarterbacks, but it eventually came.
The Elite 11 pits the top 20 quarterbacks in America against each other. It consists of a pro-day script, 7-on-7 events, and in-depth training from some of the top quarterback minds in the world. MacIntyre has the physical talent at 6-foot-5.5 to stand out amongst performers; he's got basketball athleticism and a huge arm. Additionally, he's been born into football and has several former college coaches in his family. MacIntyre has been preparing for his entire life to show off his football acumen in front of Elite 11 personnel.
Julian Sayin won Elite 11 MVP last season after showcasing his impressive arm talent; he walked around the event with a quarterback mindset, taking extra reps and captivating those around him. It did a lot for his stock, and the former Alabama Crimson Tide signee had a host of major suitors when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, in part because of what he showed at this event.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
