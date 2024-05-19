George MacIntyre Inks Exclusive NIL Deal
2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers for months and inked his first NIL agreement with Leaf Trading Cards.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre is one of the most polarizing figures in the 2025 recruiting class. He ranks as the No. 11 prospect in the class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, and holds tens of thousands of social media followers across several platforms. He committed to the University of Tennessee for months and is taking advantage of the in-state NIL rules.
He inked a multi-year agreement with Leaf Trading Cards that makes them the sole producer of any trading cards related to George MacIntyre. "We are incredibly excited to welcome George Macintyre to the Leaf family," Leaf President Josh Pankow said in a press release. "George’s unparalleled skill and dedication to his sport make him a perfect ambassador for our brand. This exclusive deal allows us to create a unique collection that will not only honor George’s legacy but also provide college football fans with exceptional collectibles that capture the essence of his career."
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
