Aroson Randle Breaks Down His Tennessee Football Recruiting Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers had many of the top recruits in the nation visiting them, as they played host to all of these different recruits while playing against the Oklahoma Sooners. While the Vols lost against the Sooners, the recruits still enjoyed their time on campus visiting the Tennessee Volunteers.
One of the prospects to visit the Tennessee Volunteers is Aroson Randle. Randle is one of the better prospects from the state of North Carolina in the 2027 recruiting class. He has been viewed as a linebacker prospect by many different school, including the Tennessee program, which is a position the Vols have been recruiting heavily in the 2027 class.
Randle recently caught up with Vols On SI to recaps his Tennessee Volunteers football visit following his multi-day trip in the Knoxville area. Here is what he had to say in his conversation with Vols On SI.
Aroson Randle Talks Tennessee Football Visit
"It’s a very personable place, we had a host, she took excellent care of us, everyone was welcoming, the atmosphere was electric, and although in a tough loss, the fans stayed from start to finish," said the talented prospect from the state of North Carolina when speaking to Vols On SI following his visit.
The talented recruit would then jump into conversation about all of the great things he has heard about Neyland and how it compares to his expectations. Here is what he had to say following his visit.
"I’ve always heard good things about Neyland Stadium so, being in the atmosphere is super incredible. And it definitely lived up to expectations."
The talented prospect had the chance to speak with the staff on his visit, as he had the chance to speak with the linebackers coach for the orange and white.
"Coach Inge is who I talked to, and we just spent time getting to know each other, football or life in general. They had us come back Sunday morning to get that more personal experience."
Has the talented prospect thought about a commitment recently? He explains how that hasn't been the case, but there is still a timeline in his head.
"I haven’t thought about that yet, but definitely sometime this summer."
What does a visit like this do for the Tennessee Volunteers?
"Definitely upper echelon, but that’s all I can say right now. And our plans to go back would definitely be in Spring or Summer."