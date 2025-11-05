Top Tennessee Vols 2027 Target Named to National High School Watch List
The Tennessee Volunteers have many talented prospects committed to them in the 2026 class, which has allowed them to shift their focus to the 2027 recruiting class. They have landed multiple commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, but there is plenty of room for the Tennessee Vols to grow, as they are in the thick of it with many of the nation's best prospects in the 2027 class.
They are recruiting prospects from all over, even though it is safe to say that their base will be in the state of Tennessee, as more times than not, the Vols will build from the inside out. This is a system that has helped the Vols land a top-15 class for a lengthy period of years.
The Vols have quite the prospects in the 2027 class that are looking at them, especially in the state of Tennessee, as the prospects in the state of Tennessee in this class are among the best that we have ever seen. There are multiple stars in the state of Tennessee, and leading the pack is the Vols' top target in the class as a whole, regardless of position or side of the football.
That prospect being David Gabriel-Georges. Gabriel-Georges takes the backseat to absolutely no one in the 2027 class, as he is someone who could be viewed as an Elite prospect. That is not a term that you will see thrown around a lot at Vols On SI, but a guy like Gabriel-Georges fits the description.
David Gabriel-Georges Makes National List
Gabriel-Georges was recently included in one of the biggest lists at this part of the season, as he is on a national-based list for of 10 outstanding players. He is on the MaxPreps Player of the Year watch list, as he is one of the three juniors listed. Gabriel-Georges has had a ridiculous season thus far, as he is someone who has broken through the media barrier in the state of Tennessee, and has quickly become a national gem.
Gabriel-Georges was just on campus Saturday for the Tennessee vs Oklahoma game, as he is someone who has visited the Vols multiple times this season. There are multiple schools in the picture right now, but there aren't many that seem to be in the position that the Vols are in. Some of the teams that the Tennessee Vols are fighting off include the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Georgia Bulldogs, and their biggest threat, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Gabriel-Georges is the teammate of two Vols commits (Jamyan Theodore and Gabriel Osenda). He was also teammates with current Vols WR Joakim Dodson. His commitment date has yet to be revealed, but the Vols are expected to be a contender until the end.