Jaden Upshaw Talks Through His Tennessee Football Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers had a lengthy list of visitors for their most recent home game, which concluded on Saturday. The game these recruits were in attendance for was the Tennessee game against the Oklahoma Sooners. This was a game that everyone was looking out for, but the Tennessee Vols didn't walk out of the contest the way that they hoped, as they walked away from the contest with a loss. This wasn't a big deal for a large majority of the recruits, as the Vols hit a home run with a lot of the recruits that they had on a visit.
One of the recruits who visited the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday is one of the better players in the Peach State, which is a state that the Vols have made a priority.
That player being Jaden Upshaw. Upshaw is a wide receiver from the state of Georgia, and is one of the better wide receivers in teh state, as he is someone that has really hit his next gear. The talented prospect holds many different offers, including the Tennessee Vols who remain to be a top contender for the prospect.
Upshaw caught up with Vols On SI following his visit. Here is what he had to say.
Jaden Upshaw Updates His Recruitment
"It was definitely great," said the talented wide receiver prospect from the state of Georgia when speaking to Vols On SI about his visit for the Tennessee vs Oklahoma game."
How was the atmosphere as a visitor like, as you have to imagine, this is much different than attending the game as a typical fan?
"I’ll say it’s definitely amazing, especially a night game," said the Lee County wideout.
He then would detail which coaches he had the chance to speak with, as one of the coaches he had the chance to speak with is one of the more important factors in his recruitment, as he was able to speak with Kelsey Pope who is the wide receivers coach.
"I spoke with Coach (Kelsey) Pope and KJ (Parmer) and other people on the staff, and it always goes good. They honestly just be checking on me and seeing how I'm doing just outside of football."
What exactly does a visit like this do for a high-caliber prospect like Jaden Upshaw? He detailed what this visit did for the Tennessee Vols.
"A visit like this will definitely boost the school up in my recruitment," said the wide receiver.