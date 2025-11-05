Kadin Fife Confirms Commitment Date
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams in the college football world that find themselves in a great position with many of the top recruits from all over the world, but there are very few teams that have shown the success that Tennessee has when it comes to recruiting as a whole.
The Tennessee Volunteers have found themselves as one of the better recruiting teams in the nation, and the Vols have been able to land some of the best prospects in the 2026 class, which has allowed a lot of their focus to be on the 2027 recruiting class.
Of course, the 2026 recruiting class will still remain a priority for the Vols, as signing day is quickly approaching, but the class of 2027 is set to take the spotlight sooner than later. The Tennessee Vols have done a fantastic job when it comes to recruiting some of the boarder states, including the state of Georgia, which we all know is one of the more elite states when it comes to producing talent.
The Peach State has produced many Tennessee greats in the past, and the Vols have the chance to land many prospects in the state of Georgia in the 2027 class. This includes arguably the best defensive lineman in the state.
That prospect being Kadin Fife. Fife is a physical defensive lineman from Chattooga High School, who has been dominant all year. Don't let their record fool you, as he is someone who remains one of the better prospects on the line, and has been one of the fastest growing athletes in terms of ranking and what they have to offer. This became visible throughout the offseason, and he really ramped it up during the season, as he has been one of the biggest stock risers in the state.
Kadin Fife Confirms Commitment Date
Fife has confirmed that he is set to commit to a school on November 21st. This is something that he confirmed to Vols On SI back in October when Vols On SI staff member Caleb Sisk attended one of his games against a fellow Georgia High School team. In that game, he finished with six tackles and two sacks, which made him the most dominant player on the defensive side in that game. This was also impressive considering his opponent was trying to run away from him nearly the whole contest.
Fife will be choosing between multiple schools. The schools he will be choosing between includes the Tennessee Volunteers, the Texas Longhorns, the Texas A&M Aggies, the Louisville Cardinals, the Auburn Tigers, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.