Asher Ghioto Talks Tennessee Offer
The Vols have been offering tons of talented athletes recently and many of them are underclassmen. However, not all of them are in the early 2028 class.
One of the more recent names is a 2028 edge rusher from Saint Johns, Florida. That player is Asher Ghioto. He is a 6-foot-5 235-pound frame. He is currently at the Bolles School and is already a team captain. Some of his offers include Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and more.
He caught up with Volunteer Country after his offer was announced. Here is what he had to say.
“This Tennessee offer means a lot to me. I have always looked at Tennessee as a great school, especially in developing players. Back in December I was talking to Jordan Ross about Tennessee at the Under Armour All-American game and he spoke very highly about it, and hearing that from another player at my position was pretty cool,” said the talented freshman.
“Tennessee is very unique to me in not only the football aspect of it but location as well. I love Tennessee I went up there with my friends a couple of years ago and it was amazing and the football atmosphere looks amazing,” said the Florida athlete.
With him being early in his recruitment he claimed that it was hard to say however he has been narrowing a list down in his head.
“As far as schools standing out to me goes it’s hard to say. I’m very early on in my recruitment but I do have a list in my mind that is being narrowed down I feel but again it’s hard to tell this early out.”
Visiting Tennessee is in his near future and it will be a gameday visit he mentioned to Volunteer Country.
“I do plan to visit Tennessee I’m not sure which game yet but I do plan to very soon.”
