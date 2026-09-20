Blue-Chip Safety Giovanni Tuggle Provides Key Tennessee Football Recruiting News

Tennessee is beginning to move the pieces in its 2028 recruiting class. The Vols already hold one commitment from four-star quarterback Kaden Craft, but are looking to add more soon.

One of the Vols' biggest targets in the class is four-star safety Giovanni Tuggle. Tuggle is ranked by Rivals as a top-five safety in the country, and the Vols remain right in the thick of things in his recruitment.

I recently caught up with the Georgia native, and he gave me a very positive update on his recruitment that Tennessee fans are going to want to hear.

Giovanni Tuggle on Tennessee

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel leads the team and greets fans on the Vol Walk before the start of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuggle has a great relationship with safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, and Poindexter has a very clear message for Tuggle.

“We are building a connection right now, and he always tells me to be a leader. He’s a great coach. I went up there for a spring practice, and they (the Tennessee safeties) looked like a good group.”

I also asked Tuggle where Tennessee stands in his recruitment, to which he said that the Vols were in his top five, although he did not comment on the rest of the five. He did announce a top five over the summer, but since then his recruitment has seemingly been shaken up, and he told me he does not have an official top five. He did tell me that he plans on announcing a top schools list within the next month.

He did, however, mention the schools that he is very high on right now, mentioning LSU, Ole Miss, Florida State, Texas A&M, and Clemson (along with Tennessee).

He also confirmed to me that he will be in Knoxville for his first game day visit for the Alabama game, and he is very excited for it.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the atmosphere, how the coaches coach the safeties, and seeing how I can fit inside the defense.”

He has already visited LSU and Ole Miss this season.

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