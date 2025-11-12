Cade Allen Signs With Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land some of the better prospects in many different sports, as they have been able to land prospects from all over the place, which is something that has really taken a step forward. The Tennessee Volunteers continue to prove day in and day out that they are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting in multiple different sports.
One of the better teams when it comes to recruiting for the Tennessee program is the baseball team, and a lot of that is thanks to their recruiting coordinator. That same recruiting coordinator is the new head baseball coach, Josh Elander. This is exactly why the majority of the players that they were targeting opted to stay committed and with the Vols, as they had the opportunity to leave, but why would they when their guy stayed?
While Tony Vitello is nearly irreplaceable, it is still important to continue what he was building, because even though he led the Vols to their first national championship he has yet to get Tennessee baseball to their final product. What better way to do that than to keep the right-hand man on the staff and give him a promotion? It is also important to note that the Tennessee baseball recruiting has been near the top, which has allowed the conversations of them being "elite" to ramp up, as they recruit the best of the best. One of the prospects that they landed and is now signed is definitely someone who can fit the mold.
That prospect is Cade Allen. Allen isn't just any other prospect to commit, but he is a top in-state target for the Vols, who committed to them when he could've gone to many other places. The talented prospect is from Humboldt, Tennessee, and is one of the top players in that area, as he is someone who continues to get better as time goes on.
The new signee is a pitcher prospect who has a lot of key traits when it comes to being on the mound. He is also someone who has the opportunity to play both ways, as he is someone who has had some reps at 1B as well. He is a Perfect game 10/10 prospect, which means he is viewed as a "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect."