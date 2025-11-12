National Analyst Evaluates New Tennessee Basketball Signee Ralph Scott
Ralph Scott is one of the better players in the nation when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, as he is a very unique prospect with a lot of things to like, which leaves many believing that he will be a day-one-contributor come next year. Scott currently attends one of the better high school programs in the state of Florida, as he attends IMG Academy. IMG is a national powerhouse in nearly all sports, and basketball is one of its best, as he continues to be a star for one of the better programs in the nation.
He signed with the Vols on Wednesday, but what are the Vols getting out of a guy like Scott? National basketball analyst and 247Sports' Director of basketball Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, broke down what he sees from a scouting perspective with Ralph Scott. Here is what he had to say in an evaluation.
"Scott is a high upside big wing who is early in his overall development, but has significant long-term potential. He's measured at over 6-foot-7 without shoes and has long arms with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. Beyond that, he's a fluid mover and bouncy vertical athlete. Those physical tools give him obvious defensive upside, not just on the ball but on the weakside as well. Offensively, there are flashes of developing ball skills with shooting, handling, an occasional pass, and even an instinct for moving without the ball, but none of it is quite yet as polished as it needs to be. So, Scott is going to require some patience. He needs to build-up his body, learn to play through contact, and just gain more game experience against quality competition. What's undeniable though, is that he has extreme tools and a vast amount of potential to develop, on both ends of the floor, in the coming years."
Scott is one of the three commits for the Vols, and he is the highest-rated prospect in the class thus far, as there will be more to join the class. He is nearly rated as a five-star prospect, but instead is a high four-star, who has the chance to be moved up in the rankings. Scott will be a weapon for this Tennessee offense and someone who could immediately make this Tennessee program better. With that being said, the prospect who was once considered a top prospect for many schools will now be on his way to Knoxville when the time for college comes.