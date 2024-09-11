Camden Goforth Previews Visit With Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers now have turned all of their focus to Kent State following a great win against North Carolina State.
The Vols have recruits that are set to be in attendance including Camden Goforth. Goforth is a class of 2026 offensive lineman inside the state of Tennessee as he attends McMinn County High School in Athens, Tennessee. He is a 6-foot-4 295-pound frame and recently caught up with Volunteer Country to preview his visit.
“I’ve been to games before and was amazed at the atmosphere. I’m really looking forward to meeting the coaching staff and being on the field! There is nothing like hearing Rocky Top in Neyland Stadium,” said the in-state offensive lineman prospect.
“I’ve dreamed of playing at Tennessee since I was very young. Tennessee is intriguing because it is built with so many traditions and the love from the fans is unmatched in my opinion. This program has produced some big players in NFL history,” the athlete added.
He talked more about being a fan of Tennessee however he acknowledged how Tennessee is developing even more than they have in the past.
“I’ve always been a fan, but with what is being built now, who wouldn’t want to visit? I see big things coming for this team and that makes recruits want to be a part of it.”
He gave a score prediction for all of our followers.
“45-6 All Vols,” Goforth said.
“I’m really ready for more offers to come in. I knew this was a big season for me. A lot of coaches were waiting for me to move to IOL and see how I performed. I’m really happy with my performance so far but I’m always looking for improvement. More game day visits coming up, but I’m really looking forward to getting those official visits soon,” said the underclassman.
