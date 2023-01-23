Cameron Sparks, A Monster in the Making

While the state of Tennessee has gone through its dry patches on the recruiting trail, it is beginning to pump out elite prospects routinely. Defensive back Cameron Sparks is one of those players, and the Baylor Academy product is becoming a hot name.

Most major programs are involved in his recruitment, but Tennessee is the current leader. 2025 is a long way away, and there's a lot of room to go, but the Volunteers have had him on campus numerous times since he began high school.

His path to becoming an elite defensive back was different. Sparks didn't haul in ten interceptions in a season or make flashy plays; he excelled in his role for a top high school program.

Patient Processor

Playing safety is about reading what's in front of you, especially if you cross-train. Sparks plays as a field-side safety, boundary-side safety, nickel corner, deep thirds safety, overhang linebacker, and either safety spot in Cover 2.

That's a lot to handle for an underclassman, but Sparks understands what is asked of him. He reads his keys well and transitions seamlessly between positions, allowing Baylor to run diverse defensive concepts.

He doesn't fly off the ball at the first thing he sees. Sparks moves patiently, playing his responsibility and not getting over-zealous. He maintains technical refinement, another integral part of slow-playing the initial movements.

Explosive Mechanics

When Sparks decides to attack, his athleticism jumps off the screen. The 6-3 and 210 lbs. missile charges forward, quickly shifting momentum from his heels through the front of his hips.

Sparks's knees drive is elite; he continuously pushes his knees over his feet, eating up the turf. He gets to his top speed instantly, blowing by offensive players en route to the football.

The unique thing about Sparks's athleticism is his stop-and-start ability. He can break down in space as well as he accelerates, meaning he can transition between speeds and adjust to the ball.

Elite Reaction Time

The difference between an elite pre-snap processor and an elite post-snap processor is that in pre-snap, players get to the proper positioning, while in post-snap, they react to what's happening.

Sparks has both traits. He is in the right spot before the snap and can quickly convert what an offense is attempting before figuring out his best course of action. It helps him play the run and pass simultaneously, a tough task for young defensive backs.

One interesting thing about his reaction time is how he slips blocks. Most defenders make exaggerated, exhausting moves to get by blockers, but Sparks knows how to read body language and sidestep his matchup.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.