Carson Sneed Announces Commitment to Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers have picked up a commitment from tight end Carson Sneed.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been scorching hot on the trail as of late and they are keeping the momentum rolling. Tight end Carson Sneed has announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers who is part of the 2026 recruiting class. He committed to the Volunteers over Louisville, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Auburn.
Sneed is rated as a four-star prospect, the 174th-best player in the country, the eighth-best tight end in the country and the fifth-best player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He took a visit to Tennessee at the end of July before announcing his commitment to the program.
This is the second major commitment in the 2026 recruiting class for the Volunteers as they also picked up a commitment from Faizon Brandon, a major quarterback prospect for the next cycle. The 2025 recruiting class is turning into an impressive one for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff and the 2026 class is also getting off to a hot start now.
Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Carson Sneed, TE
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Antoni Kade Ogumoro, OL
