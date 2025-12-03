NicQuayvion Simmons Signs With Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers and the rest of the nation are beginning to put some of their recruitments and battles to rest, as it is the most exciting time of the recruiting timeline. It is officially early signing day, and the Vols have a lot of players that they have been targeting and looking to flip. They have already begun when it comes to adding new talent, as they made the addition of a Peach State defensive lineman.

That player is someone who has now announced that he is signing with the Tennessee football team, right after he announced he would be committing to the Tennessee Volunteers. That player is NicQuayvion Simmons.

NicQuayvion Simmons on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | NicQuayvion Simmons

• Name: NicQuayvion Simmons



• School: Carver



• Position: Defensive Tackle



• Measurements: 6'3, 310-pounds



• Star Rating: Three-star

Simmons is a late blooming prospect that has brought a lot to the table for his high school team, as he is a guy that has been a force up front for the Vols. Simmons brings great size, and great hustle, which is what you would want out of a guy who has the chance to be both a nost tackle and a defensive tackle as a whole. I believe he is one of the better players in this latter portion to blow up, and he is a guy that has created his own path, which led to his huge stretch of success as of recently. He may be the late bloomer of the nation, but he will likely be a guy that could cause some havoc.

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel during the NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

• Offer Date: Never announced publicly



• Official Visit Date: November 29th, 2025



• Commitment Date: December 2nd, 2025

The talented prospect will be joining multiple different defensive linemen in the Tennessee Volunteers recruiting class, which is one of the better position groups that the Vols have now, and they are only adding to this with a guy like Simmons. Simmons is the lower-rated guy of the group, but he has the chance to be a high impact recruit. He had the chance explain why he decided it was time for him to commit to the Tennessee Vols when speaking to Vols on SI. Here is what he had to say when talking about his commitment decision.

"I wanted to commit because I love the school campus, all the coaches make you feel like you’re a part of their family, also it’s not far from home."

