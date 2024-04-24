Volunteer Country

Christian Garrett Schedules Commitment Date

2025 four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett (Bogart, Ga.) will commit to one of four programs, which include the Tennessee Volunteers, later this summer.

Evan Crowell

Prince Avenue's Christian Garrett (55) and his teammates take the field before a GHSA high school
Prince Avenue's Christian Garrett (55) and his teammates take the field before a GHSA high school / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

2025 four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett (Bogart, Ga.) will commit to one of four programs, which include the Tennessee Volunteers, later this summer.

Prince Avenue Christian School defensive lineman Christian Garrett burst onto the national recruiting scene after his sophomore season of high school. The 6-foot-3.5, 285-pound Georgia native has seen interest from several national programs, but four powers have separated and will receive official visits this summer.

Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee all get Garrett on campus. Garrett will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, on the weekend of June 21; he'll be joined by Monroe High School safety Jordan Young and Toombs County High School safety Lagonza Hayward, among several other blue-chip prospects.

After Garrett sees all four programs, he will commit to one on July 20, 2024. Garrett ranks as the No. 122 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

You Might Also Like:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.