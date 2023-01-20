Cutter Boley Emerges As New Face For Tennessee

Tennesse is weighing its options at quarterback in the 2025 cycle. George MacIntyre and Antwanne Hill are two early priorities, and another name has risen to the forefront.

Cutter Boley hails from Lexington, Kentucky, and was on campus for the Volunteers' "junior day," along with high-profile 2024 prospects. Boley reportedly enjoyed his visit to Rocky Top, and they stand out early.

He fits the physical prerequisites for a Josh Heupel quarterback; Boley stands 6-5 and 203 lbs., a similar build to MacIntyre. The Lexington Christian star led the Eagles to a 9-6 record and a second-round playoff exit.

Precision Passer

Boley prides himself on accuracy. Analysts routinely talk about throwing receivers open, placing the ball to a spot rather than to a man. Boley's ball placement tells his wideouts how to adjust and where to be.

When you take as many downfield chances as Boley, you must be accurate. He fits the ball into tight windows, but doesn't violently rip through his frame to create maximum torque each time.

Instead, Boley displays a unique understanding of velocity. He alters speed behind his passes based on coverage looks and leverage, the sign of an elite high school processor.

Platform Alteration

Platforms are a recourring discussion in quarterback evaluation circles. Anyone can look good with time in the pocket to carry out their full motion, but what happens under duress?

Boley shine off-structure. His natural base is a throwback style, pointed toward his target and delivering weight through the front foot. However, he doesn't need to have his feet set to deliver strikes.

His tape shows throws on the run, off his back foot, and across his body. The natural arm talent is startling, as there isn't any throw on the field he can't make.

Quick Decision Maker

A cardinal sin of quarterback play is holding on to the football. You must be attempting to make plays, but trouble arises when the ball isn't consistently out in time.

Boley has no probelm cycling through progressions to find the open man. He doesn't doubt his eyes, beginning his motion as soon as he sees something he looks. Lexington Christian allotted him some freedom presnap, letting him decipher coverage looks and adjust his postsnap plan accordingly.

He finds an open receiver more often than not. Boley will always try to look for the big play, but he won't pat the football and hold it hoping for something to develop; he understands that easy yardage is essential.

