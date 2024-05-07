De'Rail Sims Checks on New RB Target For Tennessee
Tennessee Volunteers running backs coach De'Rail Sims visited Miller County athlete JP Powell (Colquitt, Ga.) on Tuesday.
Tennessee running backs coach De'Rail Sims has worked hard on the recruiting trail since he arrived earlier this year. The Vols already have a commitment from Buford High School running back Justin Baker in the 2025 class; Baker is someone the Vols like, and Sims has maintained that relationship and Baker's pledge, which is his biggest recruiting win.
While he has maintained that commitment, the Vols are looking to add another quality running back in the class. Sims has brought in several running backs on unofficial visits and will get official visits from Baylor Schools running back Shekai Mills-Knight and Cleveland Heights running back Marquise Davis this summer.
Sims topped by Miller County High School on Tuesday afternoon to see athlete JP Powell. Powell plays various positions for his high school and is being recruited at several spots for college, but the Vols seem to see him as a running back. Powell tallied 398 all-purpose yards, 5 touchdowns, 44 tackles, and two interceptions during his junior season. He holds offers from 17 programs, including some major names like Auburn, Florida State, and Ole Miss.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
