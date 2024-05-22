Dontrell Glover Cuts Recruitment
2025 four-star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover (Fairburn, Ga.) cut his recruitment to four schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Langston Hughes offensive lineman Dontrell Glover is the No. 286 prospect in the 2025 class. On Tuesday afternoon, he narrowed his recruitment to four schools: Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee will continue competing for his services.
Florida State and Tennessee are in pole position for the Georgia native; Glover has stated on-record several times that he wants to play in the SEC, and that certainly helps Tennessee's chances. The Seminoles have also done an excellent job building a relationship with the 6-foot-2, 315-pounder.
Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee has done a nice job of building offensive line classes over the past few years, and he's identified Glover as a top priority for the Vols.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
