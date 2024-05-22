Volunteer Country

Tennessee Doing Well In Race For David Sanders Jr.

2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Nashville, Tenn.) is a premium target for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is one of the biggest names of the country on the high school recruiting scene. He's been Tennessee's top priority since Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre hopped into the boat this January.

Sanders ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He's set to officially visit Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee over the next several weeks, and has already seen Nebraska and South Carolina on official visits. He visited the Vols twice in two weekends in May and could return for their "865 Live" event.

On3's Steve Wiltfong said he wouldn't be surprised if Sanders makes it into Knoxville, Tennessee, for that event this weekend ahead of his official visit. He added that Tennessee has done a nice job in this recruitment and that they are firmly in the picture for his services.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

