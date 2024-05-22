Tennessee Doing Well In Race For David Sanders Jr.
2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Nashville, Tenn.) is a premium target for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is one of the biggest names of the country on the high school recruiting scene. He's been Tennessee's top priority since Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre hopped into the boat this January.
Sanders ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He's set to officially visit Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee over the next several weeks, and has already seen Nebraska and South Carolina on official visits. He visited the Vols twice in two weekends in May and could return for their "865 Live" event.
On3's Steve Wiltfong said he wouldn't be surprised if Sanders makes it into Knoxville, Tennessee, for that event this weekend ahead of his official visit. He added that Tennessee has done a nice job in this recruitment and that they are firmly in the picture for his services.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.