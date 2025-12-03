Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 EDGE CJ Edwards Officially Signs with Tennessee Football

The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.



For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.



The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols officially sign 2026 EDGE CJ Edwards.



Tennessee went into this cycle wanting to take a few guys at the EDGE position to truly add some bodies back to the room, and to get some younger talent circulating around the facility.



A huge pick up for the Volunteer defense as Edwards has the capability of playing off the end or more of an outside backer role. Not a bad option for Rodney Garner and Levorn 'Chop' Harbin to possess.

BIO

CJ Edwards | On3.com

CJ Edwards



St. Joseph (New Jersey)



EDGE



6-foot-3, 215-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Levorn Harbin, CJ Edwards, and Josh Heupel | CJ Edwards/Instagram

Offered: February 29, 2024



Committed: February 25, 2025



Signed: December 3, 2025

The incoming freshman defender spent time at two prestigious high schools and may come in with a bit more polish on his game. It will be interesting to see how things develop heading into spring.

Highlights

