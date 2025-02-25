CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers

Volunteer Country

CJ Edwards, a 2026 EDGE, has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are starting to heat up in the 2026 recruiting cycle and they just added another big name to their class. CJ Edwards a 2026 EDGE rusher, has announced his commitment to the Volunteers.

Edwards does not yet have a rating according to his 247 sports profile. He comes from Saint Joseph High School out of New Jersey. The Volunteers were the first school to ever offer Edwards and it looks like that early relationship and interest has paid off for the Volunteers.

The Volunteers now have eight total commits in the class. The headliner of the group is five-star quarterback prospect Faizon Brandon. It's still early in the process, but Heupel and his staff are already rolling.

Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • Faizon Brandon, QB
  • Tyreek King, WR
  • Carson Sneed, TE
  • Gabriel Osenda, OL
  • Tyran Evans, WR
  • Tyson Bacon, DL
  • Braylon Outlaw, LB
  • CJ Edwards, EDGE

