CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
CJ Edwards, a 2026 EDGE, has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers are starting to heat up in the 2026 recruiting cycle and they just added another big name to their class. CJ Edwards a 2026 EDGE rusher, has announced his commitment to the Volunteers.
Edwards does not yet have a rating according to his 247 sports profile. He comes from Saint Joseph High School out of New Jersey. The Volunteers were the first school to ever offer Edwards and it looks like that early relationship and interest has paid off for the Volunteers.
The Volunteers now have eight total commits in the class. The headliner of the group is five-star quarterback prospect Faizon Brandon. It's still early in the process, but Heupel and his staff are already rolling.
Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Tyreek King, WR
- Carson Sneed, TE
- Gabriel Osenda, OL
- Tyran Evans, WR
- Tyson Bacon, DL
- Braylon Outlaw, LB
- CJ Edwards, EDGE
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports