Elite 5-Star Oliviyah Edwards Signs With Tennessee Lady Vols
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have been looking like a dominant force under their new authority, which started just a season ago with coach Kim Caldwell. Caldwell joined the Tennessee Lady Vols to be the new head coach last season, and made a huge first impression with this fanbase. She is now looking to land one of the better recruiting classes yet again, as she has already started to bring in some of the top players in the nation to come play for her.
She is one of the better recruiting head coaches in the world for any sport, and it has really started to shown, as she added one of the better recruits that women's basketball has seen when it comes to a physical aspect. She is adding one of the more physical players that has been seen, and arguably the best prospect in the nation.
Elite 5-Star Oliviyah Edwards Signs With Tennessee Lady Vols
That prospect being Oliviyah Edwards. Edwards is one of the top players in the state of Washington, who just so happens to be one of the better players in the nation as a whole. The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball commit now has the chance to take another step up in her timeline, and she did just that. That is as she signed with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers signee is a 6-foot-3 frame with a lot to like, as she is someone that can dominate at the rim, and can even dunk. She is as impressive as it gets when it comes to finishing at the rim, and that will be one of her major quests when it comes to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball program. Edwards committed to the Lady Vols over multiple teams originally.
Some of the programs that were after the talented five-star prospect were/is USC, LSU, and South Carolina. That alone should tell you the type of prospect that she is, as she is someone that was a top of the board type of prospect for these teams, which is also a huge flex for Caldwell and her staff.
Edwards is just another five-star prospect that has committed and signed to Tennessee, and it is no secret that she will be pushing for a starting gig come next season, as she very well could win the job with all that she has to bring to a program.