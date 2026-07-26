Family Member of Tennessee Football Commit David Gabriel Georges Claps Back at Ohio State Fans

The Tennessee Volunteers have been landing prospects that are near the top of their board recently, including their top target in the entire 2027 recruiting class, as they landed five-star running back prospect David Gabriel-Georges, who is a running back with one of the brightest college futures.

He announced his commitment to the Vols over the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ole Miss Rebels. While the Rebel fans have mainly been taking the news well, the Buckeye fans have not been so understanding. This has led to some major online trash talk and honesty, but amid all of this going on, a family member of DGG released a post on his thoughts on the prospect. That family member being his uncle, Jay Agenor, who has been active in his recruitment. Here is what he had to say.

What Was Said About David Gabriel-Georges

DGG on his official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers. | David Gabriel-George

"I know a 5-star RB who has a self imposed curfew at 8pm. Doesn’t eat junk food. Works out like he’s going to war tomorrow. Doesn’t party. Watches film like he’s in the league already. Loves the game more than you and I. I don’t worry about that kid," Gabriel-Georges uncle stated in a post that he made on his X account.

DGG's uncle wasn't the only person to come to his defense, as his current Baylor High School head football coach, Erik Kimrey did the same thing.

"I think I know the same guy," Kimrey stated in a quoted tweet of the original post made by Agenor.

With this being the case, it is safe to say that the Vols are getting a talented player on the field, but more importantly, a dedicated player off the field. All of these things that he is doing at such a young age are some sacrifices that most high school kids and athletes won't make, especially when it comes to his diet and his curfew schedule. This is a commitment that will pay off early in his career, as it seems reasonable to believe that Gabriel-Georges could be the premier back for the Vols in his first season. It is also reasonable to believe that if he keeps this up on and off the field, he will be a great player on Sundays in the NFL.

Gabriel-Georges is an experienced winner when it comes to his talent on the field. In fact, he was recently awarded last season's National Player of the Year on MaxPreps. This is a big deal, as it isn't always that the Vols can land a prospect like this. With that being said, if he did that in his junior season, just imagine what his senior season will look like under the Baylor leadership and just ahead of his first season of college football with the Vols.

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