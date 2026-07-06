Former Tennessee Commit Finds New Home in the SEC

Kamauri Whitfield is a three-star defensive back in the 2027 class. He was one of the first commits in Tennessee’s 2027 class. He originally committed to Tennessee back in last October, but decommitted from the Vols following coaching changes on the defensive side of the ball in February.

He told Vols on SI that he was still looking at Tennessee, but ultimately, Tennessee never truly seemed like a favorite after he decommitted.

He has now found a new home as he announced his commitment to the Florida Gators over Nebraska and Oregon.

Since his decommitment, Tennessee has added commitments from defensive backs Carter Jamison, Slim Leavell, Marcus Jones, Dylan Haley, and Jaden Butler.

Tennessee’s 2027 class is currently ranked as the 33rd-best class in the country and 13th in the SEC by Rivals.

More Recruiting News

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during preseason football practice held on UT's campus on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers still have a few more targets in the class of 2027 who remain uncommitted. Notably, they are still trying to figure out who they are going to get at the running back position. Obviously, five-star David Gabriel-Georges would be ideal, and to read more about the latest update in his recruiting saga, click here. Other options that are still on the table include Asa Barnes, who is nearing a decision between Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, and USC soon, and Yoshawn Hudson, a Mississippi State commit who the Volunteers have been keeping an eye on.

Tennessee is trending for four-star offensive lineman Niko Kampas. The German native plays for the NFL Academy overseas, and Rivals recently logged a prediction for Tennessee to land the 6-foot-7 offensive lineman. The Volunteers are battling Auburn and Vanderbilt for him.

Tennessee was at one point the runaway favorite to land four-star safety Ta’Shawn Poole. It no longer seems as guaranteed as it once did for the Volunteers to land the Peach State prospect. Tennessee still made his top three along with the in-state Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State. He has a decision date of July 17th.

Another Mississippi State commit that Tennessee has made a move on is Brandon Allen Jr. The three-star defensive back from the famous Westlake High School in Georgia (where Cam Newton went) has been committed to the Bulldogs since September, but has kept his recruitment open. He recently visited Tennessee along with Auburn and Virginia Tech. He has told Vols on SI that he is considering a flip, but “does not know” for sure yet.