Tennessee Football Star Receives Major Preseason Honor

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of talented players on their roster who are returning for the next season, including arguably the best offensive guard in the country, as they will be returning Wendell Moe Jr. for the 2026 college football season.

Wendell Moe Jr. Receives Major Recognition

Tennessee offensive linemen Wendell Moe Jr. (75), and Sam Pendleton (56), and quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) wait to line up during the NCAA college football game against ETSU on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season was his first with the Vols, as he was originally with the Arizona Wildcats. Luckily for Tennessee, he is now with the Vols and was phenomenal last season. He was such a standout that he has even been named to a major honor, as he is now recognized as a preseason All-American and is even joined by some of the better college players in the nation.

He was named a Walter Camp second-team preseason offensive guard, and he is joined by the likes of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cam Cook, and Georgia Bulldogs center Drew Bobo. Moe Jr. is the only player on the Tennessee Vols roster to make the list, which would mean that some of their best players missed the cut. This includes David Sanders Jr., Braylon Staley, Ty Redmond, and many more stars who could have been considered for this list.

Moe Jr. is going to play a major role in any success that the Vols have this season, as they will be having a new starting quarterback and will also be asked to be one of the players to protect the trenches the most. He has the chance to be the veteran and the captain of this group, which is key for the Vols ahead of such a crucial 2026 college football season.

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