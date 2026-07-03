The Latest Update on 5-Star Running Back David Gabriel Georges

The Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting a handful of different prospects, including some of the best players in the nation. Even with the Vols still targeting a handful of different prospects, there is still one person who is standing out the most as the top target for the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2027 recruiting class.

The person the Vols are targeting the most is David Gabriel Georges, who is an elite running back who plays high school football in the state of Tennessee with Baylor High School, although he is originally from Canada. Gabriel Georges is arguably the biggest target that the Tennessee Volunteers have had in quite some time.

The talented running back is seemingly down to two schools at the moment, as he is down to the Tennessee Volunteers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. While the Vols and the Buckeyes are both looking to pull away, the race has been as tight as can be, as many believe that it is anyone's game. There could be a driving factor for the team that lands his commitment, which was announced by On3 and Rivals recently.

What a Driving Factor Could Be

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) carries the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That driving factor is NIL value, as a recent report has indicated that Gabriel Georges is expected to make the most money ever from the running back spot in NIL value. In fact, the report has indicated that he is expected to be the first running back with an NIL deal that surpasses $1M, although the value could be much higher than that, with neither team ultimately falling short of trying to provide NIL stability and an NIL advantage as a whole.

Neither team will go down without a fight, as many believe a decision is coming sooner rather than later, with a great chance of him committing before his senior season with Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

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