Kamauri Whitfield Explains The Reason He Committed to Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Volunteers finally added to their 2027 recruiting class, as they added a cornerback from the state of Florida. That prospect being Kamauri "Bam" Whitfield.
Following his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers, he caught up with Vols On SI to detail all of the key information that fans just simply need to know.
Kamauri Whitfield Provides The Reason He Committed
"Honestly, Tennessee just felt like home from the jump. When I was just up there, it felt right — from the coaches to the energy in the building to how they treat their players. I didn’t want to drag the process out when I already knew where I wanted to be. The vision they have for me and the way they believe in me as a person and player made it clear this was the spot," said the newest Tennessee Volunteers 2027 commit.
Which coach or coaches played the biggest factor in his commitment decision?
"Coach Heupel and Coach Martinez really made a big impact. They’ve been real with me from day one, not just about football but about life. They showed genuine interest in me and my family, not just what I can do on the field. That meant a lot — it’s rare to find coaches who keep it that honest and consistent throughout recruiting."
Will the prospect be peer recruiting any other prospects to Tennessee?
"Definitely. I want to help build something special. Tennessee is on the rise, and I want to be part of bringing in guys who are hungry like me and want to win championships. I’ll be talking to a few guys I already know — trying to get them to see what I see in this program."
What level of shutdown is Whitfield's commitment?
"It’s locked in. 100%. I’m done looking around. Tennessee is where I’m going to school, and I’m excited to represent that orange every time I step on the field. My focus now is just on getting better and helping this class be the best it can be."
What was the Tennessee Volunteers' commit message to Vol Nation following his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday?
"Get ready — something special is coming. I’m all in and can’t wait to suit up in front of that crazy Neyland crowd. Vol Nation has shown nothing but love, and I’m going to give everything I’ve got to make them proud. Go Vols."