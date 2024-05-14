Four Leaders Emerge For Damien Shanklin
2025 four-star edge rusher Damien Shanklin (Indianapolis, Ind.) is a major target for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Warren Central High School edge rusher Damien Shanklin is one of the top prospects in the Midwest and the entire United States. He ranks as the No. 86 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Shanklin holds several major offers, including major interest from the Tennessee Volunteers.
The in-state Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been viewed as the No. 1 contender in this race for a long time, but On3's Steve Wiltfong recently reported that Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, and Tennessee are the four contenders in this race. He will officially visit the Vols on the weekend of June 14, the most loaded recruiting weekend of the summer for Tennessee's coaching staff. We'll continue to update Shanklins recruitment in the coming months.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.