High-Ranked Recruit Plans To Return After Feeling Like A Priority On Visit to Tennessee
Tennessee had many talented prospects on campus for the Alabama game. These prospects varied from different classes. One of the prospects to make it to campus is a top-tier 2027 cornerback.
That cornerback is Larry Moon. Moon is already a four-star defensive back from Aliquippa, PA. He currently attends Aliquippa High School.
Moon caught up with Tennessee on SI recently to detail his visit as the Vols defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“My visit to Tennessee was great I had a great time the coaches and staff showed great hospitality. The atmosphere was crazy it was so crazy that it messed up Alabama’s offense at some points in the game.”
What stood out to Moon with his visit was the fact that the Vols coaching staff made him a priority. “The visit to Tennessee was great they showed me I’m a priority then they become a priority to me. I talked to Coach Heupel and all the position coaches the main message was that they are building something at Tennessee and you don’t want to miss it.
The talented recruit plans to return to Knoxville sooner rather than later. He loves the priority factor and plans on returning the favor to the Volunteers. “Yes, I do plan on returning back to Tennessee they show love down there and i’m going to show it back.”
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports