Highly-Recruited Running Back Asa Barnes Previews His Commitment

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a mission to land many talented running backs in the state of Tennessee, including Asa Barnes, who is set to announce his commitment later this month. He is just one of the many remaining targets, but he continues to be one that the Vols trend well for.

He recently spoke with Vols on SI to discuss key things like the timeline, what a school will be getting out of him, and more.

Asa Barnes Gets Real Ahead of His Commitment

Gatlinburg-Pittman's Brayden Maples (3) carries the ball in front of Westview's Asa Barnes (5) during the Class 3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Well, the timeline really has always been set. I knew I wanted to take all of my official visits to really see all the schools, and then it was only right to take a little time off to weigh my pros and cons, so the timeline was always something I wanted," Barnes stated when speaking to Vols on SI.

The talented prospect would then add more detail about what the school he chooses will be getting out of a prospect like himself.

"The school I choose is getting someone who is keen to come in and earn a job early, a hardworking and a player with a super high game IQ, but overall just a playmaker, a guy you can’t keep off the field," Barnes said.

Is Barnes more excited to make his decision, or is he nervous? He was quick to explain.

"I’m definitely more excited; this has been a long time coming ever since the youth league days, and now that it’s here I’m ecstatic," Barnes stated.

Will the prospect be shutting down his recruitment after announcing his commitment? Barnes explains in more detail where he will stand after announcing his commitment.

"Following my commitment, I wouldn’t say my recruitment will be shut down, but I will definitely be all in about that school," Barnes said.

Barnes would leave off with a statement that the fans of his future team will need to know.

"Get used to hearing my name on Saturdays," Barnes said.

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