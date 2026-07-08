Tennessee Football Recruiting Target Announces Commitment Date

The Tennessee Volunteers are off to an up-and-down start to the summer when it comes to recruiting, as they have landed multiple key targets but have ultimately fallen short on some of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class thus far. This includes some of their top offensive guys in the class, which has left many fans with minimal hope moving forward, but luckily for the Vols, they could have some major news on the horizon later this month, as one of their top targets is set to announce his commitment sooner rather than later.

The prospect who has announced that he will be committing to a program soon is none other than in-state running back target and three-star running back Asa Barnes. Barnes is a running back for Westview High School in the state of Tennessee, which is one of the more impressive high schools in the state. Barnes has been a long-time target for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers, as he is even one of the top running backs that Heupel has been recruiting.

Asa Barnes Announces His Commitment Date

Westview's Josh Frensley (78) lifts Westview's Asa Barnes (5) into the air after Barnes scores a touchdown during the Class 3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He is the top target at the position other than fellow state of Tennessee recruit David Gabriel Georges. It is no secret that Heupel and his staff have interest in both and would take the commitment of both prospects if they would be willing to play together. As for the commitment, Barnes has announced that he will be announcing his commitment on July 29, and he will be making his decision between the Vols, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and the USC Trojans on the Rivals YouTube channel. The commitment is currently set to be made at 5:30 PM ET on that day and will be a commitment that is worth monitoring, as the Vols have been considered one of the favorites for quite some time now.

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