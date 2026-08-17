How to Watch: 2028 QB Kaden Craft's Commitment Announcement

The Tennessee Volunteers' top quarterback target in the class of 2028 is set to announce his commitment on Monday, and fans will be able to watch it live.

How to Watch Kaden Craft's Commitment Live

Kaden Craft on the football field warming up prior to a game. | Kaden Craft's Instagra

Fans across the world will be able to tune in live to watch Craft announce his commitment, as his commitment is set to be live-streamed. The platform that will be live-streaming the announcement is Rivals on their YouTube channel. Here are all of the key details that fans will need to know ahead of the commitment.

• Day: Monday, Aug. 17, 2026

• Where: Lake Norman High School (North Carolina)

• When: 4:00 PM EDT

• Live: Rivals YouTube channel (click HERE)

Who Will Be a Finalist for Kaden Craft at the Ceremony

Kaden Craft throwing the ball at a high school game. | Kaden Craft's Instagram

Craft is set to have multiple hats on the table when it comes to his ceremony, as the talented recruit has been one of the quarterbacks who has been targeted the most across the country. In fact, he is the top quarterback target for many of the schools he has listed in his final schools ahead of the commitment.

The schools that will have a hat on the table include the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, and Oregon Ducks. Each of these schools has something unique to give the talented quarterback when it comes to his recruitment, but it is safe to say that each of these schools will be better off landing his commitment than not at this stage of the cycle.

While LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, and Michigan have at least one commit in the class, the Tennessee Vols and the Oregon Ducks have yet to land a commit when it comes to the cycle. However, even the schools that have landed a commit have yet to land a quarterback in the cycle, which means that this commitment from Craft is even more important than the majority of the commitments that they might have a hat on the table for.

What Kaden Craft's Commitment Would Mean for These Teams

Kaden Craft | Kaden Craft

When it comes to the quarterback position, an early commitment is key for the prospect. Not every school will take multiple commitments at the position, which is why most gunslingers announce early. This is also why schools that gain a gunslinger quickly can build their class up fast, as everyone wants to know who will be the captain of the team and the leader that everyone points to. Once the quarterback domino falls, so does the remainder of most classes, which means that schools being picky with their quarterback is key.

Craft's commitment could completely boost the school's recruiting class once he commits. This leaves Tennessee fans hopeful that some big news is coming on Monday.