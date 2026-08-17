Commitment Day: 2028 QB Kaden Craft Set to Announce His Commitment

Kaden Craft is set to announce his commitment to a college program on Monday, as this has been set in stone for over a week now. Craft is a class of 2028 quarterback who ranks highly among all major recruiting websites. The talented quarterback prospect is a player who has been viewed as a top gunslinger in the country, ranking as high as No. 102 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry rankings. He has also been ranked as highly as No. 3 among quarterbacks when it comes to ESPN.

The talented prospect is from the state of North Carolina, as he currently plays high school football for the Lake Norman Wildcats and has been the leader of that program. While they may not be a national powerhouse, that isn't a team to mess around with, as Craft has led them back to solid ground in the state.

Kaden Craft's Commitment Time and Finalists

Kaden Craft throwing the ball at a high school game. | Kaden Craft's Instagram

Craft is set to announce his commitment between multiple schools at 4:00 PM EDT. His current finalists are set to be the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, and Oregon Ducks.

For each of these teams to be in the competition, it goes to show that Craft is a quarterback that many schools wanted, including the Vols, who have made a heavy push with the hopes of landing his commitment.

What Kaden Craft's Commitment Would Do for the Tennessee Volunteers

Kaden Craft on the football field warming up prior to a game. | Kaden Craft's Instagra

When it comes to what Kaden Craft's commitment would do for the Vols, it is quite simple. Tennessee has yet to land a commitment in the class of 2028, meaning that they have also yet to be ranked. Landing Craft would boost the Vols into the rankings for the first time and would also begin to help them with the other pieces that they are targeting.

It is no secret that the quarterback position is the captain on the field in most cases, which leads many to want to wait to see who will be leading a program. When a team can land a high-caliber quarterback, then the rest of the players who were originally waiting on the fence, waiting to see who would commit to the Vols at the position, can begin to see if it is a match.

Landing a quarterback early in the cycle would be extremely key when it comes to building the rest of the class, especially considering the 2027 class is months away from truly being done. This would only give Josh Heupel a head start compared to plenty of the teams on the board.