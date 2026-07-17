How to Watch: Ta'Shawn Poole's Highly Anticipated Commitment Decision

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking for their next commitment in the class of 2027, as they have a total of 17 commitments in this class. The Vols landed the commitment of Niko Kampas, who is a four-star offensive tackle, on Friday. The four-star offensive tackle from England was just one of the players on the recruiting board who was set to make a decision soon. He was a top target for the Vols, and they were able to get it done.

As for their next target, they may not have the same luck. They are currently hoping to land the commitment of Ta'Shawn Poole, who is a safety prospect from the state of Georgia, as he resides in the Macon, Georgia area, and he attends Howard High School. He is a safety who would be a player to potentially see the field very early in his career with Tennessee, but the Vols have to beat out two major schools if they want to land his commitment.

The Vols are battling against the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Bulldogs with the hopes of adding him to the class, but things haven't been trending as well for the Vols. The Vols have been falling behind when it comes to the 2027 class, so his commitment would be a major help for the Vols. As of now, Rivals believes that the Seminoles will be the team to land his commitment, but if there is something to note about the recruiting scene, it is that anything is possible.

How to Watch

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel before Tennessee's game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Kns Vols Georgia Bp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here is how fans can watch his commitment on Friday.

• When: Friday, July 17, 2026

• Time: 6:00 PM EST

• Watch: Streamed by 247Sports on YouTube

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