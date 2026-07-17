Tennessee Football Lands Newest 2027 Commitment From Overseas Prospect

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a mission to land their next commitment after spending plenty of time in the same position that they were in following the commitment of four-star safety Marcus Jones. Since then, they have remained with 16 commits until recently, which is when they landed their 17th commitment.

The commitment that the Vols have recently landed is arguably their top remaining target on the board for the offensive line group, as they left the United States to land their newest addition. The player that they recently landed is Niko Kampas, who is a four-star offensive lineman from England, as he currently resides in London, England, and plays high school football for the NFL Academy.

The talented prospect is originally from Germany, but has quickly become a staple in England. So much so that he currently ranks as the No. 1 prospect in the country, as well as being the No. 27 offensive lineman. He also ranks as the No. 226 prospect in the world, which lands him as the fourth highest-rated commit for the Vols thus far, according to 247Sports.

Here is a recent evaluation that Andrew Ivins did, covering the newest Tennessee Vols' football commit.

Andrew Ivins Evaluates Niko Kampas

Josh Heupel arrives in Knoxville on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Kns Heupel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

-European tackle with an elite frame that flashes the required athleticism to cover the corner at the Power Four level with his bend and agility.

-Originally from Germany and grew up playing volleyball before finding the game of football.

-Very green from a technical standpoint, but is in the ideal environment to foster development at the NFL Academy, which practices year-round.

-Likes to find a sturdy base in pass sets and is quick to react as he can mirror and reset.

-Needs to improve anchor and play strength, but can make backside cutoffs and climb up field.

-Far from a complete product, but held his own early on during the 2025 campaign when matched up with future FBS pass rushers at American-based high schools.

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