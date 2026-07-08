Tennessee Football Reportedly Falling Behind in Recruiting Race for Standout Prospect

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land a handful of different recruits now that they have progressed through their class and are looking to fill it out the way that many believe they can. There are still plenty of players that the Vols have on their board that remain uncommitted, including a player who is coming close to making his commitment.

That player is arguably the top safety target on the Tennessee Volunteers, Ta'Shawn Poole. Poole has quickly become an elite target for the Vols, as he is a safety prospect out of Macon, Georgia, who is rated as the nation's No. 5 safety in the class, No. 43 prospect in the nation as a whole, and the Peach State's No. 4 prospect, according to ESPN.

Where Tennessee Reportedly Stands With Ta'Shawn Poole

Oct 24, 2015; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Former Tennessee Volunteers and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning during pre game warmups before the start of the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While things haven't moved as quickly for this prospect, there have still been some updates to come throughout the process. This includes an update from Rivals reporter and insider Chad Simmons, who recently discussed where the Vols stand as the decision is coming sooner than many may think.

Simmons reported that although the Vols were considered the favorite when things started to heat up, they have seemingly fallen behind the other two schools standing out. Those schools being the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Bulldogs. While this isn't great news for Vol fans, let's not forget that they recently landed four-star safety prospect Marcus Jones, while also landing some other defensive backs that will have the chance to play safety for the Vols later on down the road.

Just because the Tennessee Vols are falling behind doesn't mean they won't land the prospect, but as of now, it seems that Tennessee is unlikely to land his commitment, according to Simmons.

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