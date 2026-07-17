Commitment Day: Ta'Shawn Poole Commitment Preview

The Tennessee Volunteers have already landed the commitment of one of their top prospects on Friday, as they landed the commitment of Niko Kampas, but just because they have landed one doesn't mean that they have the hopes of being done for the day. In fact, another top target on the board for the Tennessee Vols is set to make his commitment decision later today.

Ta'Shawn Poole Sets for His Commitment

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel looks on from the sidelines during a game between Tennessee and Kent State at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Tennessee defeated Ken State 71-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The prospect who is set to make his decision later today is Ta'Shawn Poole. Poole is a standout safety prospect from the state of Georgia and a long-time Tennessee Vols target. The Vols target is set to announce his commitment at 6:00 PM EST, which is a commitment decision that many have anticipated. He will announce the commitment between three schools that have been standing out in his recruitment, as he is set to make his decision between the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, the Florida State Seminoles, and the Tennessee Volunteers.

While the Tennessee Vols were trending well in this recruitment for quite some time, many believe that this isn't the case anymore. In fact, some believe that the Vols are the least likely to land his commitment, although they were leading at one point. Rival reporter and insider Chad Simmons believes that this race is more so between the Bulldogs and the Seminoles, although it seems that the Seminoles are the leader at this point in his recruitment.

If the Vols can do enough to land his commitment, he would be one of the higher-rated commits in the class for the Vols, and he would join a solid safety group. More updates will be provided when he announces his commitment later today.

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